KK had massive blockages in heart, could've survived if CPR was given on time: Doctor

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 June, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 02:23 pm

Related News

KK had massive blockages in heart, could've survived if CPR was given on time: Doctor

KK died after performing at a concert for almost an hour. An autopsy has revealed that he died of a cardiac arrest and could have been saved if CPR was given on time

Hindustan Times
02 June, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 02:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

KK's sudden death after he performed at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening left his fans and friends devastated and shocked, leading to many questions surrounding the cause of his death. He was declared 'brought dead' by doctors of a hospital, where he was taken after he 'fell unconscious' upon his return to a hotel from his concert. It has now emerged that he died of several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time.

A doctor who conducted the autopsy confirmed suspicions that KK died due to a massive cardiac arrest. They, on the condition of anonymity, added that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems that remained unaddressed.

The doctor told PTI on Thursday, "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent."

The medical professional added, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved."

Meanwhile, KK's funeral has begun at Versova Hindu Cemetry. His son led the funeral procession as the singer's final journey began from his home. KK's film and music industry colleagues are arriving for the funeral and paying their final respects to the singer. Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his singer wife Rekha were spotted at the singer's residence.

Top News

KK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

32m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

3h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

2h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

3h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers