King Cantona announces debut live album

If you're a Manchester United fan who's into music, look no further because Éric Cantona, former Old Trafford icon, has announced his very first live album called 'Cantona Sings Éric – First Tour Ever'.

This album will come out on 29 March.

Cantona toured for the first time in 2023. The new album will have 17 songs from his tour shows. It includes songs from his first EP and a special song, 'I Love You So Much', which is a tribute to Manchester United fans.

The main song of the album, 'The Friends We Lost', was recorded live in Geneva at the Alhambra theater in March 2023.

Cantona shared that music has always been important to him. He decided to make music because he finally had the time during lockdown. He learned the guitar, wrote some songs, and felt ready to share them. Last year, he hinted at starting a music career, released his first EP 'I'll Make My Own Heaven' with four songs, and performed live. His music is inspired by famous musicians like Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

