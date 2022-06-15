Kim Kardashian accused of damaging 60-year-old historic Marilyn Monroe dress

Splash

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 05:52 pm

Related News

Kim Kardashian accused of damaging 60-year-old historic Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian borrowed the $5M worth iconic sheer dress she wore at Met Gala this year

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 05:52 pm
Kim Kardashian wearing the 60-year-old Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala 2022. Photo: Collected
Kim Kardashian wearing the 60-year-old Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala 2022. Photo: Collected

Reality star Kim Kardashian is facing lashes after photos showing alleged damage to the iconic Marilyn Monroe skin-tight dress released on the internet.

Kim wore the 60-year-old dress at the Met Gala on 2 May.

The dress which now costs around $5 million was first worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago in 1963, when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F Kennedy, Jr, thus marking the outfit's significance in history.

Kim sealed a deal with Ripley's Believe It or Not to wear the gold "Happy Birthday" dress at the Met Gala, reports American entertainment outlet Variety.

Kim accessorised the gown with a fur shawl to hide the fact that she could not zip the dress at the back.

Now, a Marilyn Monroe collector is criticising Kardashian and Ripley's authority, sharing before and after pictures of the dress which show stretches in the fabric and missing crystals.

"Without question, the damage is significant," the Scott Fortner Marilyn Monroe Collection penned on its Instagram handle on Monday.

The recent photos and videos of the dress was shot by creative director Chad Michael Christian Morrisette.

"This dress is a piece of my life and my heart. To see what @kimkardashian did in the damaging of it is heartbreaking," Morrisette wrote on social media.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection also included quotes from Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing and publishing at Ripley Entertainment in their post about the alleged damage of the dress.

"The dress was never with Kim alone. It was always with a Ripley's representative. We always ensured that at any time we felt that the dress was in danger of ripping or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we always had the ability to be able to say we not were going to continue with this," Amanda Joiner said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Kim thought that the dress would fit her. However, she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to slip into that dress. After walking the Met Gala Red Carpet, Kim changed into a replica version of the dress.

The dress was originally sketched by Bob Mackie and created by Jean Louis specially for Marilyn Monroe.

Bob Mackie protested as he saw Kim wearing that dress in early May. He told Entertainment Weekly that Kardashian made "a big mistake" by wearing that dress

"[Marilyn] was a goddess," Mackie continued. "A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

 

KIm Kardashian / Marilyn Monroe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

2h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

5h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

5h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

2h | Videos
Steps to follow for higher education in the US

Steps to follow for higher education in the US

2h | Videos
New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

4h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market