Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh explore love, friendship in digital age

The trailer of the 'coming-of-digital-age' story gives the best glimpse yet at the film, which follows the life of three best friends as they juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

The film will premiere on 26 December on Netflix.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through their very relatable journey as best friends in today's digital age. The trailer gives a glimpse at what is to come – lots of laughs, tears, social media musings and a heavy dose of drama.

Set in Mumbai, the refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship in films, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.