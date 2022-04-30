Khalid Al-Ameri in Bangladesh to observe last days of Ramadan

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 04:52 pm

Khalid Al-Ameri in Bangladesh to observe last days of Ramadan

His hit videos such as ‘Why Muslims Celebrate Christmas’, ‘Shopping While Married’ as well as his two seasons of ‘The Ramadan Show’ have built up an online audience of over 6 million across his various social media handles. He usually creates content with his wife Salama Mohamed

Khalid Al-Ameri. Photo: Collected
Khalid Al-Ameri. Photo: Collected

Al-Ameri, an Emirati content creator who makes culturally relevant material is here in Bangladesh.

He held a meet and greet for fans and food bloggers at the Sheraton on 28 April.

His hit videos such as 'Why Muslims Celebrate Christmas', 'Shopping While Married' as well as his two seasons of 'The Ramadan Show' have built up an online audience of over 6 million across his various social media handles. He usually creates content with his wife Salama Mohamed.

Instagram story of Khalid Al-Ameri. Photo: Collected
Instagram story of Khalid Al-Ameri. Photo: Collected

Khalid graduated from Stanford University and was featured in the 2020 list of '100 Most Powerful Arabs' by Gulf Business.

Khaled's arrival in Bangladesh has given him a wild boost and people are loving his presence. Till now he has showcased street food from Old Dhaka, ate traditional Bangladeshi food and had his iftar at Rafsan the Chotobhai's house.

 

