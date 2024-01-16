Khadi Fest on 19, 20 January

Khadi Fest 2024, an annual celebration of Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage, is set to take center stage once again on 19 and 20 January.

The upcoming edition of the fest is being organised by the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB)'s with the theme "Khadi: The Future Fabric Show".

This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of Khadi, showcasing its timeless appeal and potential to shape the future of sustainable fashion, reads a press release.

This event is supported by Maya as the title sponsor, powered by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), with HSBC, Berger, Rupayan Group, and Buy Here Now as co-sponsors.

The event will take place from 10am to 8pm on 19, 20 January at Aloki, 211 Tejgaon Link Road , Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The fest will include an exhibition zone and fashion fusion runway shows.

Exhibition Zone: Explore the Sustainable exhibition zone, a dedicated space that will feature eco-friendly wide array of Khadi apparel and accessories products made from Khadi. Discover how Khadi extends beyond fashion, influencing sustainable choices in everyday living. Prominent exhibitors and our local heritage master craftsman will showcase their innovative heritage products.

Fashion Fusion Runway Shows: Prepare to be mesmerized as top designers from Bangladesh and beyond present their Khadi-inspired collections on the runway. Witness the fusion of tradition and modernity, highlighting Khadi as a versatile fabric of choice for the modern, conscious consumer. The two-day fashion show at Khadi Fest 2024 is exclusively for invited guests.

Day 1 designers are Jakia & Maysha, Abir & Tajbir, Faiza Ahmed, Tenzing Chakma, Ibalarihun, Afsana Ferdousi, Imam Hassan, Sadia Rashid Chowdhury, Abhisek Roy

Day 2 designers are Shaibal Saha, Charlee, Maheen Khan, Shah Rukh Amin, Kuhu, Nawshin Khair, Sayantan Sarkar, Lipi Khandker, Chandana Dewan will showcase their collections to the wider audience.

Expert Panels and Talks: Listen to industry experts, fashion designers, and sustainability advocates share their insights on the role of Khadi in shaping the future of the fashion industry. Gain valuable knowledge on sustainable practices and ethical fashion.

Maheen Khan, president, Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh, says, "As we come together at the Khadi Fest 2024 to celebrate our rich cultural heritage and promote sustainable fashion. Khadi, with its timeless appeal, not only reflects our traditions but also holds the potential to shape the future of the khadi industry. This event serves as a testament to our dedication to fostering a sustainable and conscious approach to fashion, aligning with our shared responsibility towards a greener, more ethical future. I commend the team of FDCB, sponsors, exhibitors, designers, and everyone involved for their efforts in showcasing Khadi Fest 2024. Let us embrace this opportunity to learn, engage, and contribute to the movement for a more sustainable and vibrant fashion landscape."