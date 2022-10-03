'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi', 'Shaaticup' and 'Jaago Bahey' wins National Awards at ACCA

Raihan Rafi's debut full-length web-film, 'KhachaBhitor Ochin Pakhi' has been honoured with the National Award in the 'Best Feature Film' category at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).

Director Mohammad Touqir Islam won the National Award in the 'Best Director (Fiction)' category for his series 'Shaaticup'.

Chorki series 'Jaago Bahey' also bagged the National Award in the 'Best Drama Series' category.

The main event of the programme will have them compete against entries from India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, etc.