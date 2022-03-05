KGF Chapter 2 gearing up for trailer release

KGF Chapter 2 gearing up for trailer release

Starring Yash in lead, the upcoming sequel features Bollywood actor Sunjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera

KGF: Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
KGF: Chapter 2. Photo: Collected

The trailer of the highly anticipated film "KGF: Chapter 2", the sequel to the monster hit "KGF: Chapter 1" released in 2018, will hit on 27 March.

Hombale films took to their twitter handle and announced the trailer release date with a new poster.

"There is always a thunder before the storm. #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm," they wrote.

Sanjay Dutt also shared the post on his Instagram account with the same caption.

Yash will be reprising his role as Rocky in the forthcoming sequel. 

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming sequel stars Bollywood actor Sunjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera.

The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

KGF Chapter 2 was scheduled to release in 2020 but was delayed several times due to the pandemic.

The film will get a theatrical release on 14 April.

 

