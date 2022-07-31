KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash shares pic as he poses with fans from Italy, Bangladesh

Yash posed with some of his fans from Italy and Bangladesh, and shared the picture as he thanked them for their love. The actor, who was seen in the hit KGF: Chapter 2, is an a vacation with wife Radhika Pandit

Yash shares pic with fans. Photo: Instagram
Actor Yash shared a picture with fans he recently met during a vacation. Sharing the photo, Yash thanked his fans across the world for their love. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are on a vacation in Italy. 

In the picture, Yash and Radhika are seated at a table in an outdoor restaurant. His fans stood behind the couple as they posed for a picture together. Yash is seen in a white shirt and matching trousers, while Radhika is wearing a printed dress. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Yash wrote, "Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms... A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us."

The comments section of Yash's post was flooded with fan responses and heart emojis. One of his fans wrote, "Just Perfect." Another one asked for an update on his next project and wrote, "Next movie update please." The post had garnered more than nine lakh 'likes' on Instagram, so far, while on Twitter it received thousands of responses.

Last week, Yash had shared some pictures of himself and his wife from their vacation. Sharing their holiday photos, he wrote, "In the world of cheese and gelato… where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment… lost in a far far away land."

Yash and Radhika married in 2016. They welcomed their first child - Ayra - the same year. A year later, they had their second child - son Yathrav. Yash often shares pictures and videos with his family on social media. Yash recently featured in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, which is among the top grossers in India this year. It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. A third part of the franchise is also in the pipeline.

KGF Chapter 2 / Yash

