Kevin Spacey cries during interview, says he owes millions in legal fees

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

Kevin Spacey cries during interview, says he owes millions in legal fees

Kevin Spacey broke down during an interview with Piers Morgan as he opened up about his debt following years of legal cases over sexual harassment allegations.

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Screengrab from the interview. Photo: Hindustan Times
Screengrab from the interview. Photo: Hindustan Times

Actor Kevin Spacey has revealed that his house is being foreclosed on and being sold at auction as he faces millions in unpaid legal fees over sexual assault charges.

Kevin broke down as he told Piers Morgan in a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he not only lost his home, but owed 'many millions' in legal bills.

When Piers Morgan asked where he currently resides, Kevin Spacey tried to hold back his tears and said that he no longer had a permanent home and had very little money left.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The actor said, "It's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I'm not sure where I am going to live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can't pay the bills that I owe."

When asked if he was facing bankruptcy, Kevin said, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we've managed to dodge it, at least as of today... you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot...Yes [I am in debt]. It's considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions."

Since the Me Too movement in 2017 brought forth allegations of Kevin's alleged sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour, the two-time Oscar winner faced numerous legal battles.

It all started after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin of sexually assaulting him in 1986, when he was 14 and Kevin was 26. The allegations made Kevin one of the most prominent celebrities accused as part of 2017's Me Too movement.

Kevin was then fired from House of Cards and his acting career seemed to end overnight. The years since have seen dozens of similar accusations against Kevin from men of various ages and backgrounds – ranging from sexual harassment to attempted rape.

Actor Kevin Spacey / Kevin Spacey case / Kevin Spacy allegations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

43m | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

43m | Videos
Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

6h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

17h | Videos