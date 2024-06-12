Kevin Spacey cries during interview, says he owes millions in legal fees

Actor Kevin Spacey has revealed that his house is being foreclosed on and being sold at auction as he faces millions in unpaid legal fees over sexual assault charges.

Kevin broke down as he told Piers Morgan in a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he not only lost his home, but owed 'many millions' in legal bills.

When Piers Morgan asked where he currently resides, Kevin Spacey tried to hold back his tears and said that he no longer had a permanent home and had very little money left.

The actor said, "It's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I'm not sure where I am going to live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can't pay the bills that I owe."

When asked if he was facing bankruptcy, Kevin said, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we've managed to dodge it, at least as of today... you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot...Yes [I am in debt]. It's considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions."

Since the Me Too movement in 2017 brought forth allegations of Kevin's alleged sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour, the two-time Oscar winner faced numerous legal battles.

It all started after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin of sexually assaulting him in 1986, when he was 14 and Kevin was 26. The allegations made Kevin one of the most prominent celebrities accused as part of 2017's Me Too movement.

Kevin was then fired from House of Cards and his acting career seemed to end overnight. The years since have seen dozens of similar accusations against Kevin from men of various ages and backgrounds – ranging from sexual harassment to attempted rape.