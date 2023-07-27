Kevin Spacey acquitted of nine sexual assault charges in trail

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:42 am

Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor, has been cleared of sexual assault charges in a high-profile #MeToo trial in the UK

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, 64, has been cleared of sexual assault charges in one of the UK's most high-profile #MeToo trials. After a four-week trial at Southwark crown court, Spacey wept as the jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four men.

The Gaurdian reported Spacey looked to his legal team as the verdict was delivered, wearing a somber dark suit, a pink shirt, and a burgundy pocket square and tie. The actor, known for his emotionally charged performances on screen, appeared emotional as he hugged his legal team after being discharged on his birthday.

Throughout the trial, Spacey firmly denied the charges against him, describing the allegations as "madness" and "absolute bollocks." He accused the alleged victims of being financially motivated and claimed that one of them was driven by the desire for money.

He rejected claims that he had grabbed a man's crotch at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s, saying: "It never happened."

The prosecutor, Christine Agnew KC, painted a different picture of Spacey, accusing him of being a "sexual bully" who used his fame and power to exploit and abuse his alleged victims. However, the jury ultimately rejected these claims.

Spacey name-dropped fellow actors like Jack Lemmon, Val Kilmer, Richard Harris, and Joan Collins during his testimony. The court also heard showbiz anecdotes, including Spacey buying Dame Judi Dench a ping-pong table and acquiring the "most expensive Mini Cooper ever" at a charity auction hosted by Elton John.

Originally facing 13 charges, including sexual assaults and indecent assaults, the judge removed four indecent assault charges last week due to a "legal technicality." In the end, Spacey was acquitted of all nine sex offenses against four men over a span of nine years.

Interestingly, the trial revealed that two of the complainants are pursuing Spacey in civil courts, raising further questions about the motives behind the allegations.

As Spacey celebrates his not-guilty verdict on his birthday, the trial has once again highlighted the complexities and controversies surrounding such high-profile cases. Despite the acquittal, the aftermath of the trial is likely to continue to reverberate in both the legal and entertainment worlds.

