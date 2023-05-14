‘The Kerala Story’ box office day 9 collection: Film crosses ₹100 crore

&#039;The Kerala Story&#039; poster. Photo: collected
'The Kerala Story' poster. Photo: collected

"The Kerala Story" has comfortably crossed the ₹100 crore mark in nine days of its release. The film has been the topic of conversation around the country as it touches upon the story of women from Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. 

Despite the demand for a ban on the film from various politicians, it continues to register growth at the ticket counters and made a whopping ₹19.50 crore on its second Saturday. This takes its total collection to almost ₹113 crore. It is expected to register a similar or bigger figure on Sunday.

A week after its opening in India, "The Kerala Story" was released in more than 200 screens in the US and Canada on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, director Sudipto Sen said that the movie is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema. 

"The country was in denial of the long-existing issue in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses all over the world and raise awareness," he told a group of Indian American reporters during a virtual news conference as per PTI.

Producer Vipul Shah added, "The film's subject was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film in order to initiate deliberation worldwide."

 

