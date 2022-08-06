Keanu Reeves will star in Devil In The White City adaptation on Hulu

Keanu Reeves will be officially starring in the adaptation of Erik Larson's Devil In The White City, portraying the architect of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, Daniel H. Burnham.

This series marks Reeves return to television with a lead role in the U.S. since the animated series 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures.'

Larson's best-selling novel chart's the architect Burnham's fair planning concurrently with the unseemly tale of America's first modern serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. The novel follows Burnham's efforts to construct and actualise the gigantic World's Fair, all the while Holmes traps unwitting victims back in his notorious "Murder Castle." The notorious killer seduced and tortured young women within the aformentioned castle, which casts a lasting pall over Burnham's acheivements.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have signed onto the project as producers, with Todd Field directing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Devil In The White City is slated for a 2024 premiere, with production starting sometime next year.