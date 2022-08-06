Keanu Reeves will star in Devil In The White City adaptation on Hulu

Splash

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Keanu Reeves will star in Devil In The White City adaptation on Hulu

This series marks Reeves return to television with a lead role in the U.S. since the animated series ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 11:09 am
Keanu Reeves will star in Devil In The White City adaptation. Photo: Collected
Keanu Reeves will star in Devil In The White City adaptation. Photo: Collected

Keanu Reeves will be officially starring in the adaptation of Erik Larson's Devil In The White City, portraying the architect of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, Daniel H. Burnham.

This series marks Reeves return to television with a lead role in the U.S. since the animated series 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures.'

Larson's best-selling novel chart's the architect Burnham's fair planning concurrently with the unseemly tale of America's first modern serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. The novel follows Burnham's efforts to construct and actualise the gigantic World's Fair, all the while Holmes traps unwitting victims back in his notorious "Murder Castle." The notorious killer seduced and tortured young women within the aformentioned castle, which casts a lasting pall over Burnham's acheivements.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have signed onto the project as producers, with Todd Field directing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Devil In The White City is slated for a 2024 premiere, with production starting sometime next year.

Keanu Reeves / Devil In The White City

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

46m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

51m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor