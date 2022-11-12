Keanu Reeves returns for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves has returned for John Wick: Chapter 4.

The trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character was released on Thursday, and it revealed a new level of action for the series.

In the fourth installment, John Wick is expected to take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.

Donnie Yen, a Hong Kong martial arts actor, has also made his debut in the franchise as Caine. Both actors are seen in the trailer taking the action to a new level.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released in theaters on 24 March 2023.

Lionsgate has confirmed that there will be a John Wick: Chapter 5.