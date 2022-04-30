Keanu Reeves presents ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ first look at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon

Keanu Reeves is back to crushing skulls and making movie theatre owners scream with delight, as he wrapped CinemaCon with a sneak peek of 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'

Attendees greeted Reeves with chants of "you're the man!" during the Lionsgate presentation at the annual exposition trade fair.

Wick is seen in the footage punching a wooden post until his knuckles bleed while co-star Laurence Fishburne acts as his hype man. Reeves brutalises two baddies in the lobby of an art gallery with nunchucks in a relentless, face-busting, merry-go-round of action in the trailer's heart-pounding concluding moments.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' hits theatres on 23 May, 2023.