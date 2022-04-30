Keanu Reeves presents ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ first look at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon
Attendees greeted Reeves with chants of "you're the man!" during the Lionsgate presentation at the annual exposition trade fair.
Keanu Reeves is back to crushing skulls and making movie theatre owners scream with delight, as he wrapped CinemaCon with a sneak peek of 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'
Wick is seen in the footage punching a wooden post until his knuckles bleed while co-star Laurence Fishburne acts as his hype man. Reeves brutalises two baddies in the lobby of an art gallery with nunchucks in a relentless, face-busting, merry-go-round of action in the trailer's heart-pounding concluding moments.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' hits theatres on 23 May, 2023.