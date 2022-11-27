Kazi Media Limited's new OTT platform 'Deepto Play' to launch Monday

Kazi Media Limited, the mother company of Deepto TV, will be launching their new OTT platform Deepto Play tomorrow.

Deepto Play will feature all new original films and series, and offer dubbed soundtracks for foreign serials and short films. This platform will also include all the well-known shows from Deepto TV, and feature some never-before-seen series in addition to thrilling movies and flash videos.

Deepto Play will be available to viewers through a subscription. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

