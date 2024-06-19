Katy Perry teases new single 'Woman's World', set to release on July

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:02 pm

Katy Perry. Photo: Collected
Katy Perry. Photo: Collected

Katy Perry is all set to "pop off" this summer with her new single, 'Woman's World,' set for release on 11 July.

This new track marks the first single from her upcoming sixth unannounced studio album.

Woman's World is Perry's first musical release since her fifth studio album, Smile, which dropped in 2020. The announcement of the new single has generated significant excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited new music from the pop star.

The Dark Horse singer also shared a snippet of the "sexy" track on TikTok and Instagram.

"Sexy, confident/so intelligent/she is heaven sent/so soft, so strong," she lip-syncs the lyrics while donning a white mesh bikini and metal boots.

The Firework singer appeared with the same outfit in the artwork for the new single.

The Roar performer appeared for the last time at the season finale of American Idol on May 19. During the finale, she hugged her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry officially announced her departure from the American reality show on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I love Idol so much," Perry told Kimmel. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

The Bon Appetit creator joined American Idol as a judge in 2018 when the show again started taking its baby steps with ABC. She, along with Bryan and Richie, has been a part of the judging panel for seven seasons.

Perry confirmed, "They [her fellow judges] know that I have some things planned for this year."

"They figure I've been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming."

"I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music," Perry added.

The new single, 'Woman's World,' is now available for pre-save and pre-order on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

