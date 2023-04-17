Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli set to sing at King Charles’ coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli from left. Photos: Collected

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli are among the performers to sing at King Charles III's upcoming coronation concert which will be taking place on 7 May – one day after the coronation ceremony.

BBC announced the lineup for the event in an official coronation statement on Friday (14 April).

The concert also includes British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," reads the BBC statement.

The 'American Idol' judges Perry and Richie have also served as ambassadors of King Charles III's charities.

