Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Photo: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received threats to their lives from an unidentified person on social media. The Mumbai Police has informed that a case has been registered against the person.

Katrina and Vicky were recently in the Maldives for her birthday and had been sharing a bunch of pictures from the holiday. It is not known what the threats said but a case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station, tweeted ANI. It added, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her"

Recently, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received threats in the form of a letter. It mentioned that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Salman and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities. Salman on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in South Mumbai. According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker also received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person and began an investigation into the matter.

According to the Mumbai Police, the letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova after which she reached the nearest Versova police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered at Versova police station against an unidentified person.

The letter was written in Hindi and contained abuses and threatening remarks against Swara. The letter mentioned that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. The person signed off as "Is desh ke naujawan" (youth of this country).

