The Kashmir Files, RRR, Gangubai, Kantara eligible for Oscar nominations

11 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:29 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Last year's blockbuster RRR, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files, Rishab Shetty's hit Kannada film Kantara and India's official Oscar entry Chhello Show (Last Film Show) have been named in the list of 301 films eligible of Oscars.

The list was released by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Tuesday. The final nominations will be announced on 24 January.

Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona are also on the list. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers are also there.

According to PTI, the reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but they may or may not make it to the final nominations. This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.

Chhello Show, RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have already made it to the Oscars shortlists for four categories. Chhello Show made it to the best international film segment, while RRR song Naatu Naatu is listed in the music (original song) category.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, was the year's biggest blockbuster. It has also received praise from across the globe. Hollywood producer Jason Blum, named as Board of Governor of the producers section of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS), has predicted that the film will win Best Picture at Oscars. 

