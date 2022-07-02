Karl Urban reveals 'The Boys' Season 4 starts filming soon

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 02:40 pm

The Boys. Photo: Collected
The Boys. Photo: Collected

Season 3 of 'The Boys' still has two more episodes to air, but Karl Urban has already revealed that The Boys Season 4 is set to start shooting soon.

In an interview with Collider, Urban said, "We're about two months away from filming, and I have no idea. So that'll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away."

The Boys Season 4 will likely be available for streaming on Prime Video in 2023.

The balance between The Boys and the Seven in the current season hangs by a thread as Homelander ambitions and personality come at a crossroads, while Butcher uses every tool at his disposal to exact revenge on all supes.

