Karan Johar reacts to being trolled for discussing celebs' sex lives on KWK

Karan Johar has shared his views on people calling him out for discussing celebrities' sex lives on his show Koffee With Karan. The seventh season of the show recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan Johar has hosted all the seasons of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times
Filmmaker Karan Johar addressed criticism on his show Koffee With Karan as many expressed their displeasure with him talking about celebrities' sex lives.

Karan who recently wrapped up the seventh season of the show, said that he is amused to see people analysing a fun talk show. He also talked about the feedback he received as well.

Karan Johar came under the scanner ever since his infamous show Koffee With Karan started sharing deets about Bollywood celebrities. Several private details of the actors are also revealed during the show and some of them are often associated with sex. In the last season, Karan also spilled some beans about his personal life as well.

Talking about Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar shared his happiness after the success of the show and said he wouldn't want to change his way of being because of some people.

"I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy," he told Bollywood Hungama and added, "Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like 'Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?' 'Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives?' And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things."

"Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, 'It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.' It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are," he further explained his thoughts behind the show.

Karan Johar's production venture Dharma Productions recently completed 10 years in the industry. Karan will be next seen directing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It's slated to release next year.

