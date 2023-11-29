Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

29 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

Johar penned the story and screenplay for the film

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his production "Kal Ho Naa Ho" with an emotional post, recalling how it was the last project that his father, Yash Johar, produced.

Johar penned the story and screenplay for the film, which starred his frequent collaborator, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Priety Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan.

"This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still beating strong and within everyone's hearts," Johar posted on Instagram.

