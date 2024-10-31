Kanye’s 'Yeezy' win

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Adidas has officially resolved its dispute with Kanye West regarding antisemitic remarks he made in 2022, which led to the cancellation of their 'Yeezy' collaboration.

The sports brand halted the collection at the time and began selling off Yeezy inventory at wholesale prices. However, on Tuesday, Adidas announced it had reached a settlement with West, concluding all legal proceedings between them.

Terminating the partnership left Adidas with around €1.2 billion (£840 million) worth of Yeezy stock. The brand has been selling the inventory in batches, with proceeds going to various NGOs, including its newly established anti-discrimination foundation.

Adidas expects to sell the remaining Yeezy stock by the end of 2024. Adidas and Kanye West launched their collaboration in 2014, resulting in a highly successful sportswear line.

Even after the controversy, demand for Yeezy products remained strong, with many Yeezy sneakers performing well on the resale market, often fetching hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

 

