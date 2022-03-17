Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on policy violation

17 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 03:47 pm

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Reuters
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Reuters

Kanye West has been suspended from social media network Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper infringed the platform's policy regarding harassment, a spokesperson for its parent firm Meta Platforms said.

The platform deleted content sent from the 44-year-old rapper's account that was in violation of its policies on "hate speech and bullying and harassment," the spokesperson, Joe Osborne, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

West, who legally goes by 'Ye', will be restricted from posting, commenting or sending direct messages from the account for 24 hours, Osborne said, adding further action could be taken if he continued to violate policies on regaining control of the account.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A report in entertainment industry publication Variety said West directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" in an Instagram post after Noah discussed a row between West, West's former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson.

The post has since been deleted, the report said.

Meta declined to provide details of the posts that violated its policy.

