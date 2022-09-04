Kanye West says pornography destroyed his family, admits he's addicted to it

Kanye West has made another explosive comment about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family in his latest Instagram post.

The musician later deleted the post, which has become the norm for anything he posts on his social media handles. In the post, Kanye compared Hollywood to a 'brothel' while saying that pornography destroyed his family.

As per Page Six, Kanye took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a video posted by Victoria Villarroel, former assistant to Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner. Talking about his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Kanye wrote in the post, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do." Kim and Kylie shot for Playboy magazine in 2007 and 2019, respectively.

In his post, Kanye added that he is addicted to pornography, which also destroyed his family. He noted that he won't let his and Kim's daughters North West and Chicago West be part of this kind of culture in Hollywood and Instagram. He wrote, "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."