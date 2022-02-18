Kanye West issues apology for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian on social media

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:33 am

Related News

Kanye West issues apology for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian on social media

In a series of since-deleted messages, Kanye issued public pleas asking Kim, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, with one reading, "God please bring our family together."

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:33 am
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West/Ye. Photo: Getty Images via People
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West/Ye. Photo: Getty Images via People

After deleting all of his Instagram posts once again, Kanye 'Ye' West has been reflecting on his recent public statements. The 44-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an apologetic note.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," Kanye wrote alongside a photo of himself on stage, his first post since he wiped off his account. "I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me," he wrote.

In a series of since-deleted messages, Kanye issued public pleas asking Kim, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, with one reading, "God please bring our family together." He also targeted her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media by calling him a "d---head."

On Valentine's Day, the same day E! News reported on his split from Julia Fox, he shared a picture of a truck full of red roses that many assumed were for Kim, noting his "Vision is krystal klear."

For her part, Kim is keeping her head down. "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together" a source close to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum told E! News, later adding, "She will always be cordial and communicate with Kanye when it's about the kids. 

 

KIm Kardashian / Kanye West

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

24m | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

54m | Features
Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

23h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

13h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

15h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

15h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 