Kangana subtly mentions 'Hrithik Roshan scandal' on her show

Hindustan Times
10 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:12 pm

Without naming Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut talked about her own liking for a married man that became a ‘huge scandal’ in her life

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected
On Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut recalled her own liking for a married man and said young girls are often vulnerable in such situations.

Kangana did not name Hrithik Roshan but mentioned that such a situation became a huge scandal in her life.

During an episode of Lock Upp, Kangana said, "Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience."

"It happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women." She added.

"Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl," Kangana continued.

Kangan also talked about how falling in love with a married man became a huge scandal in her life. 

"It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife's story, you'd be shocked."

 

