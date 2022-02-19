Kangana Ranaut says she isn't against nepotism after joining Ekta Kapoor for Lock Upp

Splash

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Kangana Ranaut says she isn't against nepotism after joining Ekta Kapoor for Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video clip from one of her interviews during which she spoke in support of Ekta Kapoor and claimed she did not have a problem with nepotism as such

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 03:20 pm
Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected
Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video clip in reaction to the criticism coming her way for collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for the show Lock Upp, while being a vocal crusador against nepotism. The video clip is from one of Kangana's interviews in which she spoke in support of Ekta. 

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share the video, originally shared by one of her fan pages. In the video, she is seen telling the interviewer, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say 'these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers' place, isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you."

Kangana will be hosting her first reality show, Lock Upp helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It will have a host of controversial celebrities behind bars where they would have to face several troubles. 

In one of the promos, the actor is seen walking through a jail corridor with several inmates locked up in cells on each side. She gives a warning in Hindi, "There are two kinds of people in the world- one who like me and others are those B-grade strugglers who stay in news by bad-mouthing me. These haters filed FIRs against me to drown my voice and applied the nepotism formula. My life has been turned into a 24x7 reality show. But now it's my turn."

She had shared the promo with a similar caption, "My jail is such that neither hooliganism not dad's money will help you."

The show will begin streaming on 27 February on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Kangana Ranaut / Lock Upp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

4h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

8h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Realme launched two new 5G phones

Realme launched two new 5G phones

1h | Videos
Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

1h | Videos
28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

1h | Videos
Abandoned cities in the world

Abandoned cities in the world

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again