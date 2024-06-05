Kangana Ranaut to Rachana Banerjee, celebrity winners of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The final result of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has become a source of joy for many Indian celebrities. Here are celebrity winners from this Lok Sabha Elections.

Arun Govil

Photo: Collected

Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayana, emerged victorious in the Meerut constituency, securing 546,469 votes. The actor-turned-politician clinched the win over SP's Sunita Vema in a closely contested battle, defeating her with 10,585 votes. Sunita Verma gathered 535,884 votes, whereas Devvrat Tyagi received 87,025 votes.

Dev Adhikary

In the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, Dev Adhikary from TMC and Hiran Chatterjee from BJP were in a head-to-head battle. The TMC candidate, also a prominent Bengali actor, is on the verge of victory with 182,868 votes.

Hema Malini

Photo: Collected

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini won a third time from her constituency Mathura. The BJP MP defeated Mukesh Dhangar of INC by 293407 votes.

Kangana Ranaut

Photo: Collected

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who made her political debut in this Lok Sabha Election 2024 season, won by 74,755 votes against Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana's victory solidifies her political career. She thanked the people of Mandi for her big win and also credited PM Modi for her victory.

Rachna Banerjee

Photo: Collected

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Rachna Banerjee defeated BJP's Locket Chatterjee by over 60,000 votes from the Hooghly seat. Both Bengali industry veterans locked horns for the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rachana won the constituency seat with over 60,000 votes.

Ravi Kishan

Photo: Collected

BJP's Ravi Kishan beat fellow actor Kajal Nishad of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 1,03,566 votes. The landslide victory of Kishan happened with him securing,85,834 votes, while Kajal Nishad secured 4,82,308 votes.

Satabti Roy

Photo: Collected

Trinamool Congress's Satabti Roy won the Birbhum seat by 197650 votes. The actor-turned-politician defeated BJP's Debtanu Bhattacharya who secured 520311 votes while Roy won with 717961 votes. This also marks the actor-politician's fourth term as MP.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol seat with over 59564 votes and defeated Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia of BJP. In an interview with Zoom Sinha opened up about his victory and said, "It is the triumph of honesty over dishonesty. We have a tradition in the cinema of truth conquering lies. That applies to life and politics."

Suresh Gopi

Photo: Collected

Suresh Gopi created history on Tuesday by carving BJP's entry into Kerala.

The party's first elected MP from Kerala won from Thrissur with a huge margin of 74,686 votes against Left candidate V S Sunilkumar.

Manoj Tiwari

Photo: Collected

Manoj Tiwari's third win as MP from North-East Delhi's Lok Sabha constituency was consolidated with 138778 votes defeating Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar.