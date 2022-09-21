Kamar Ahmad Simon’s 'Anyadin…' wins Best Picture at the Camden International Film Festival

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:36 am

Photo: Courtesy
Kamar Ahmad Simon's 'Anyadin…' brings home the Harrell Awards for Best Picture at the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), a leading film festival in North America. In the 18th edition of Camden, eight films including Kamar's  Anyadin… were up for the coveted Harrell Awards. 

Anyadin… was screened at the Journey's End Theater in Rockland, Maine.  On behalf of the jury, renowned film critic Eric Hynes said, 'The jury was unanimous in its admiration for this film, in which an old riverboat seems to contain an entire society's worth of dreamers and hustlers, politicians and radicals.'

Anyadin… had its world premiere in Pathe Tuschinski, Amsterdam. The film was the grant award winner of 2014's Sundance Film Festival. The director also received an exclusive invitation from Cinéfondation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. 

Anyadin… was the first Bangla film among 18 films shown in the First Look Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in New York earlier in March. MoMI remarked it was an "Artistic Masterpiece." 

The film will compete for the 'Golden Eye' award at the Zurich International Film Festival between September 22 and October 2.

