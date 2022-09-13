Kamar Ahmad Simon’s ‘Anyadin- Day after’ selected for Zurich Film Festival

Kamar Ahmad Simon’s ‘Anyadin- Day after’ selected for Zurich Film Festival

Kamar Ahmad Simon's film 'Anyadin- Day after' has been selected for the Zurich Film Festival. The film will be one of the fourteen films competing for the award- Golden Eye at the festival. 

Kamar Ahmad, director, and Sara Afreen, producer, have been invited to attend the festival for the screening. 

Before this, Anyadin was also selected at Vancouver International Film Festival 2022 (VIFF) as well as Camden International Film Festival. Among the 135 features and 102 shorts at VIFF, Kamar's film was the only entry from Bangladesh. 

Last November, the film was invited to compete at IDFA, which is one of the TOP 10 festivals in the world. It also premiered in 'Pathe Tuschinski' , a theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 
 

Bangla film / poster / film festival

