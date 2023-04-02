Kaley Cuoco welcomes her first child with Tom Pelphrey

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 30 March Kaley Cucoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together. The couple announced the news on Saturday (1 April) through their social media accounts. 

Kaley wrote, "3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."

Tom also shared the news through his Instagram and wrote, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

They announced the pregnancy on October 2022 on social media with "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs. The post also had a gender-reveal cake saying, "baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023". 

The couple met last year in April at the Ozark season four premiere. They were set up by their manager and immediately hit it off. They even went official on social media about their relationship on that month. 

