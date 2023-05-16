K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29, police recovered suicide note

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:58 am

Related News

K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29, police recovered suicide note

South Korean singer Haesoo died recently. While police have recovered a suicide note, no foul play is being suspected.

Hindustan Times
16 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:58 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Trot singer Haesoo died recently as per multiple Korean news outlets. She was 29. The news of her death arrived two days after police reported that a body of a K-pop star was found and the identity of the singer wasn't revealed till the investigation was completed. The reason behind her death remains unknown.

On Monday, South Korean news outlet YTN reported that the K-pop singer is none other than Haesoo. News portal Koreaboo also reported about a suicide note which has been recovered by the cops. However, details about the letter are being withheld by the officers who also ruled out speculations of any foul play. While previous reports claimed that the singer was found dead at her dorm, the newer ones reported that she was in a hotel room.

Haesoo was scheduled to perform at a festival on May 20. YTN revealed that she won't be a part of the event any more due to her sudden death.

Haesoo marked her debut in 2019. She was a trot singer and was known among her fans. Her single album was My Life I Will. She became a household name in South Korea after starring in TV shows like The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. She also performed on KBS 2TV's Immortal Song.

Reportedly, Haesoo was born in December 1993. Reports also suggest that she studied Korean music and majored in traditional Korean music.

K-pop idol Haesoo / K-Pop / Haesoo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

37m | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

1h | Panorama
Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

20h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

15h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

18h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

20h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone