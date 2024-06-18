Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Famous singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while drunk in the Hamptons, Long Island, New York.

The arrest reportedly occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York, says Yahoo Entertainment.

Timberlake is expected to appear in court today. ABC News cited local law enforcement officials as the source of the news.

Sag Harbor is a village located next to the Hamptons at the Eastern end of Long Island. The seaside village is a popular destination for nightlife and vacationers.

The singer has two big shows in New York City next week: He plays Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.