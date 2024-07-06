Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singer Justin Bieber performed several of his hit songs as he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Several videos and pictures of the singer at the event emerged on social media platforms.

Justin flew back to the USA after his performance early on Saturday morning.

At the event, Justin sang several songs, including Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now, and No Brainer. 

After performing at the event, Justin was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he headed back to the US. He was seen wearing the same outfit that he wore to the sangeet ceremony. Before going inside the airport building, Justin shook hands with those around him.

 He had last visited India in 2017 for his maiden concert in the country.

As per a news agency PTI report, Justin was paid $10 million to perform at the event. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12 after months-long pre-wedding festivities. It had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar.

Previously, pop star Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.

