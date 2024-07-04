Justin Bieber paid Tk117 crore to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

04 July, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 03:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singer Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities on Friday.

On Thursday, pictures and videos of the singer arriving in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Justin's car was seen in Mumbai. Earlier, India Today reported that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

As per a report in a Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin is being paid $10 million by the Ambani family for his performance.

Recently, their family organised a spectacular mameru ceremony. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with mother Purnima Dalal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Anant and Radhika and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were seen attending the ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

In the videos, the Ambani residence was seen fully decked up. It was embellished with red, pink, and orange flowers. Golden lights were also placed throughout to enhance its splendour. A digital screen was also installed, featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika. "All the best," it read.

A highlight of the Ambani family's wedding plans includes a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. As part of the wedding festivities,

Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment. Anant, Radhika, Mukesh and Nita also organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the preparations for the event. The main ceremonies will commence with the Shubh Vivah (wedding function), and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

 

Comments

