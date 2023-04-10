Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 11:51 am

Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip

Hindustan Times
10 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 11:51 am
BTS&#039; Jungkook recorded in an LA studio over the weekend. Photo: Collected
BTS' Jungkook recorded in an LA studio over the weekend. Photo: Collected

BTS member Jungkook, who recently travelled to Los Angeles, featured in several new pictures shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scott shared photos also featuring Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt and others. In the first photo, Jungkook was seen inside a studio as he posed with his friends.

The next photo also featured Bang Si-Hyuk with the rest of the team. The last slide showed Bang Si-Hyuk and a girl smiling as Jungkook recorded a song with another person. In the pictures, Jungkook was seen in a white T-shirt, denim jacket, grey pants and white sneakers.

The post was shared with the caption, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. 

Bang Si-Hyuk also shared a picture with Jungkook and Andrew Watt on his Instagram. In the photo, Jungkook had his arms around Bang Si-Hyuk and Andrew. All of them posed and smiled for the picture. He captioned the post, "With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE."

Reacting to the new pictures, a BTS fan wrote, "Justin Bieber ft Jungkook when??????" A comment read, "It better be with JB." "Jungkook x Justin Bieber?????!!!!!!! We're all rooting for Jungkook and Justin get up," said another person. "History is about to be made," said an Instagram user. "We are so excited!! We love you Jungkook. He will make history," commented another fan.

A person wrote, "JK album is coming." "Jungkook is coming to shake the throne of K-Pop," said a fan. "JK1 is coming and it's definitely going to change the world yall," said another person. "Jungkook x Justin Bieber in the bag lets go," read another comment. "I am so proud of Jungkook and I always knew this big moment was going to come. Whatever it can be; a song, a collab, or the full album, whatever it is," wrote an Instagram user.

Jungkook recently travelled to the US and a day before that he held a live session on Weverse. It was joined by BTS members J-Hope and V. The youngest BTS member had said, "I asked in our group chat if anyone wanted to come over so Hobi hyung and Taehyung hyung came over. We talked about this and that, it was fun talking to them. I didn't plan on doing the live but they turned the live on."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

2h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

2h | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

2h | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

17h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze