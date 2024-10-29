Jumanji 3 release date revealed

Sony Pictures has officially set 11 December, 2026, as the release date for 'Jumanji 3.' The studio announced the update today, confirming that a third instalment in its rebooted franchise is in progress, with plans to premiere in IMAX and other large format screens in just over two years. While audiences still have a wait ahead, Deadline reports that director Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are expected to return, though casting hasn't yet been finalised.

The original Jumanji introduced audiences to its unique jungle board game concept back in 1995. In the film, the magical board game unleashes wild creatures—and a missing boy, played by Robin Williams—into the real world. The movie became a cult classic, so it was no surprise when Sony revived the IP in 2017 with a fresh cast.