Jumanji 3 release date revealed

Splash

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:46 pm

Jumanji 3 release date revealed

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:46 pm
Jumanji 3 release date revealed

Sony Pictures has officially set 11 December, 2026, as the release date for 'Jumanji 3.' The studio announced the update today, confirming that a third instalment in its rebooted franchise is in progress, with plans to premiere in IMAX and other large format screens in just over two years. While audiences still have a wait ahead, Deadline reports that director Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are expected to return, though casting hasn't yet been finalised.

The original Jumanji introduced audiences to its unique jungle board game concept back in 1995. In the film, the magical board game unleashes wild creatures—and a missing boy, played by Robin Williams—into the real world. The movie became a cult classic, so it was no surprise when Sony revived the IP in 2017 with a fresh cast.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jumanji

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

2h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

3h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

3h | Videos
Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

4h | Videos