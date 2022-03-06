Julia Fox says she lost seven kgs while she was dating ‘ultimate stunt queen’ Kanye

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, who broke up with him last month has called Kanye an "ultimate stunt queen." Kanye and Julia dated for nearly six weeks.

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has called him an "ultimate stunt queen." She also revealed that while she was dating Kanye, she lost 15 pounds (roughly seven kgs) of weight. Julia broke up with Kanye last month, following which, she also shared a post on Instagram. However, she later deleted it. In her post she had said that the duo was 'on good terms' but she 'wasn't in love' with him.

The couple broke up after dating for nearly six weeks, after Kanye ranted on social media about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Valentine's Day, he posted a picture of a truckload of red roses that he had delivered to the Hidden Hills, California, mansion where Kim lives with their four children. It's a home they once shared.

In an interview with New York Times, Julia revealed, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs (about seven kgs) in that month." The NY Times also reported that Julia called Kanye "Ultimate stunt queen."

On being asked if the couple was officially each other's "girlfriend and boyfriend," she said, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."