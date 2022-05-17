Julia Fox says Amber Heard couldn't have abused Depp at 25, earns internet's ire

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Julia Fox says Amber Heard couldn't have abused Depp at 25, earns internet's ire

Amber Heard testified on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she feared for her life. Actor Julia Fox has now taken a stand for Amber on social media

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Julia Fox, Johnny Deep and Amber Heard
Julia Fox, Johnny Deep and Amber Heard

Actor Julia Fox has taken a stand for actor Amber Heard amid latter's messy divorce trial with Johnny Depp. Julia Fox,  who recently made headlines, after she dated rapper Kanye West for a while, has said that Amber 'never had the power in the relationship'. Johnny and Amber are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year long marriage. 

In an Instagram comment, Julia claimed that Amber could not have been abused by Johnny because she was not in a position of physical or financial power over him. She wrote, "She (Amber) never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him (Johnny). Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially."

Julia's comment sparked debate among the netigens

One internet user slammed Julia for her comment and tweeted, "Julia fox really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit Johnny Depp, it wasn't abuse because she was 25???" Another one said, "Na wah oh. Going by this analogy it's ok for young women to beat and possibly kill their lovers/husbands if they are younger and earn less than them right?"

While one said, "Feminism at its worst, she legit missed the whole point," another one wrote, "How to cancel yourself: a guide." One Johnny fan said, "So much wrong with this. 1) physically, yes, he's more powerful than her (biology) but did he USE that power against her? No. 2) apparently 25 = powerless? there are much younger, v dangerous people. 3) financial power = abuse? get your facts straight. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp."

Julia Fox says she lost seven kgs while she was dating ‘ultimate stunt queen’ Kanye

During the Monday trial, Amber told the jury hearing the case that she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016 because she feared for her life. She said Johnny would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" when he was drinking and her efforts to curtail his drug and alcohol use had failed.

Johnny filed suit against Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber, who had a starring role in Aquaman, did not name Johnny in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

Amber Heard / Johnny Depp / Julia Fox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

6h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

8h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

8h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

20h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives