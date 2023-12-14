Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: The no-nonsense Shibuya arc

"Are you the strongest because you are Gojo Satoru? Or does being the strongest make you Gojo Satoru?"

This profound question, posed by the protagonist-turned-antagonist Geto Suguru, pretty much encapsulates the essence of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Renowned as one of the most popular and straightforward anime, Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated anime enthusiasts for long.

However, the second season elevates the experience with shockingly unexpected twists. While those following the manga may have anticipated the events, witnessing the vibrant manga panels come to life through the remarkable animation by studio 'MAPPA' is undeniably goosebump-inducing.

The first season focused more on Itadori Yuji and his conflict with the sleeper antagonist and the cursed spirit inside of him, Sukuna. That storyline left the character of Gojo Satoru mostly vague and his powers a mystery, only showing a glimpse of his ridiculous strength.

In the second season, that paradigm shifts completely. The story is taken back to the origins of Gojo, which would basically build the whole narrative of the 'Shibuya Incident Arc.' Here every character saw major development with Gojo Satoru at the centre of it all.

In the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, characters like Nanami Kento, Zenin Maki, Fushiguro Megumi, and Mei Mei, previously in the background, step into the spotlight, shedding their roles as mere side characters.

Unlike the first season where unleashing the powerful cursed spirit Sukuna was the antagonists' goal, their focus shifts in the second season. Now, their objective is to seal the formidable jujutsu sorcerer Gojo Satoru, the only one capable of opposing Sukuna's immense power, showcased vividly early in the season.

If Gojo is sealed, Sukuna will be free to unleash devastating destruction upon humanity, making it a crucial mission for everyone to save the wielder of the six eyes, Gojo Satoru. This season breaks barriers, emphasising the significance of characters beyond Itadori Yuji, the main protagonist in the previous narrative.

Season two introduces a host of new characters, each contributing to the series' richness. Whether it's the enigmatic Yuta Okkotsu or the boisterous and eccentric Yuki Tsukumo, these additions bring fresh dynamics to the story. Yuta, in particular, is a fascinating character with a tragic past which was told in 'Jujutsu Kaisen: 0'. His interactions with the existing cast inject both tension and emotion into the narrative.

Fushiguro Toji, albeit an antagonist, is a character so compelling, he can make even the pure of heart root for him. An eccentric, menacing and absolute force of nature of a character, his narrative had a greater impact than one can imagine.

Antagonists are equally compelling, with their motivations and backstories explored in greater detail. The Cursed Spirits, once mere manifestations of terror, now possess depth and complexity, making them more than just obstacles for our heroes to overcome. This shift in perspective adds a layer of moral ambiguity, forcing viewers to question the true nature of good and evil in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 intricately explores the growth of the main trio, Yuji, Megumi, and Kugisaki, both in combat skills and personal maturity. The characters' deepening connection adds emotional weight to their battles, making victories and defeats impactful.

MAPPA, the studio known for 'Chainsaw Man' and 'Hell's Paradise,' maintains its animation excellence in Season 2. The visually stunning sequences, crafted with precision, immerse viewers in the raw intensity of the fights. The consistent quality across high-octane clashes showcases the team's skill, contributing significantly to the series' widespread appeal.

Whereas the first season of the show had several instances of comedic relief, the second season has a more blunt and straightforward approach. It doesn't spend much time dwelling on sarcasm, rather it jumps straight into the dark series of events relevant to the storyline.

Of course it's not just relentless action. There are moments of respite. But the events themselves are quite harrowing for anyone watching with hopes for a happy ending. Even the best of situations often comes with grave consequences.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is a triumph on multiple fronts. It not only meets the sky-high expectations set by its predecessor but surpasses them with flying colours. The plot evolves organically, the characters undergo meaningful development, the animation dazzles, and the emotional beats resonate profoundly.

This season solidifies Jujutsu Kaisen's status as a modern anime masterpiece, proving that its supernatural brilliance is not a fleeting enchantment but a sustained, powerful force in the anime landscape.