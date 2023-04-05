Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2: Report

Hindustan Times
05 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 07:01 pm
Jr NTR will reportedly be seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2.
After RRR's success Jr NTR will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Bollywood film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, as per a new report.

Actor Jr NTR, who is all set to commence work on his upcoming Telugu project with director Koratala Siva, is said to have been signed to star alongside Hrittik Roshan in the sequel to the spy thriller, War (2019). Ayan Mukerji, who recently helmed Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), has come on board to direct War 2. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reportedly to be back as lead in War 2, Ayan Mukherji to direct film.

As per a report,  Jr. NTR has been signed to play the antagonist, and he will be seen facing-off with Hrithik Roshan. An official confirmation about Jr. NTR's casting has neither come from the actor's side nor from the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF).

"NTR Jr is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It's going to be epic. Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar," a source was quoted as saying in a report by Variety.

YRF's spy universe kicked off with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It continued with War (2019), co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan (2023) was the fresh addition to the spy universe, which will further get extended by the next part in the Tiger series and War 2.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project with director Koratala Siva was officially launched two weeks ago with a pooja ceremony. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who presided over as the special guest for the event, clapped the first shot and commenced the shooting. The project, currently dubbed NTR 30, marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project went on the floors last week, and is gearing up for release later this year. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

