Joyland becomes 1st Pakistani film to feature at Cannes

Director Saim Sadiq's debut directorial film "Joyland" is set to be the first Pakistani feature selected in the official section under the Un Certain Regard at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The film on sexual revolution revolves around a happily patriarchal joint family who yearns for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family lineage, while their youngest son secretly becomes a member of erotic dance group and falls for a transsexual starlet.

The film features Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed.

Earlier director Saim Sadiq won the Orizzonti Best Short Film award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival for "Darling".