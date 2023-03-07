Joy Bangla Concert fever grips bands

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 11:10 am

Joy Bangla Concert, the biggest musical show for youths, is reclaiming its space on 8 March after a two-year wait due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

A nod to the wartime slogan Joy Bangla, the concert pays a musical tribute to the historic 7 March speech by Bangabandhu that galvanised the nation into the struggle for independence in 1971.

With the countdown for the event nearing the end, bands made it to the Internet, exuding their excitement centering on the energy they are going to fill the Army Stadium ground with.

The Centre for Research & Information (CRI) and its youth secretariat Young Bangla have been organising the concert since 2015 as part of their mission to bring youths closer to history.

Joining from Young Bangla's Facebook page, the band Avoid Rafa said, "We are extremely happy to let you guys know that Joy Bangla Concert is happening. It was halted for two years during the pandemic. Now it is back. Joy Bangla Concert is one of those events that everyone keeps in their mind. Make sure you won't miss it."

Cryptic Fate also appeared online sharing that they had been waiting with bated breath for two years for Joy Bangla Concert to come back.

Chirkutt poetically narrated that it is in the hands of youths that lies the torch of hope and Chirkutt would come to the youths' concert.

The band Lalon said, "Long live mystique Lalon Shah, long live humanity. We, the Lalon Band, are set to take the stage at the army stadium after two long years."

