Jonathan Major's lawyer says actor is ‘completely innocent’ amid assault charges

Marvel and Creed star Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday following the assault charges pressed by his girlfriend. Now, the actor's defense lawyer has revealed that the actor is "completely innocent" and termed him "probably the victim" in the case.

His criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has said, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Earlier, the actor's representative had denied the charges pressed against the actor and said, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."