Jonathan Major's lawyer says actor is ‘completely innocent’ amid assault charges

Splash

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:57 am

Related News

Jonathan Major's lawyer says actor is ‘completely innocent’ amid assault charges

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:57 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Marvel and Creed star Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday following the assault charges pressed by his girlfriend. Now, the actor's defense lawyer has revealed that the actor is "completely innocent" and termed him "probably the victim" in the case.

His criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has said, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently." 

Earlier, the actor's representative had denied the charges pressed against the actor and said, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Jonathan Majors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

5m | Panorama
Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

30m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

45m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

20m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year