'Joker: Folie à Deux' wraps filming

Splash

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:30 pm

'Joker: Folie à Deux' wraps filming

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:30 pm
Lady Gaga in &#039;Joker Folie à Deux&#039;. Photo: Collected
Lady Gaga in 'Joker Folie à Deux'. Photo: Collected

Director Todd Phillips shared that the principal photography of the 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is complete. It is set to hit theatres on 4 October 2024. 

The movie has been filming in New York City for the past several weeks.

Philips wrote on his Instagram, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together." 

The two in question were of course Phoenix and Lady Gaga who will make her debut as Harley Quinn in the sequel. Various set photos have hyped up her villainess role, but Phillips accompanied the post with a new official image of Gaga looking like the character has seen better days.

Phillips has stated that Joker 2 will be a "full-blown musical," and a recent video taken away from the set shows Gaga singing. This will undoubtedly set apart the sequel from the original 'Taxi Driver'-inspired crime thriller.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

8h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

12h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

10h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

2h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

5h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

8h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds