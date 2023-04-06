'Joker: Folie à Deux' wraps filming

Director Todd Phillips shared that the principal photography of the 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is complete. It is set to hit theatres on 4 October 2024.

The movie has been filming in New York City for the past several weeks.

Philips wrote on his Instagram, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

The two in question were of course Phoenix and Lady Gaga who will make her debut as Harley Quinn in the sequel. Various set photos have hyped up her villainess role, but Phillips accompanied the post with a new official image of Gaga looking like the character has seen better days.

Phillips has stated that Joker 2 will be a "full-blown musical," and a recent video taken away from the set shows Gaga singing. This will undoubtedly set apart the sequel from the original 'Taxi Driver'-inspired crime thriller.