Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets promotion at her firm

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 11:27 am

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets promotion at her firm

Camille Vasquez, one of the lawyers of Johnny Depp, has now got a promotion at her law firm. The announcement comes just a a week after Johnny won the case

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 11:27 am
Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been elevated to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick.

She became a favourite among the people during the six-week-long televised trial between Johnny and Amber Heard. Camille was previously working as the litigation associate for the company. 

Announcing the news of Camille's promotion, Brown Rudnick's chairman and CEO William Baldiga said, "We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership. Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner."

Camille has said in a statement, "I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I'm proud of the uniquely talented team I've had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick's culture of excellence."

Over the course of the trial, while trying to defend her client, the young California lawyer managed to unintentionally turn the limelight on herself and has gone on to become the internet's latest sensation thanks to her legal expertise and in-court brilliance. As per E! News, soon after the verdict was read, Johnny's lawyers spoke out outside the courtroom.

Camille had said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence... We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."

During the trial, Camille had cross-examined Amber and asked whether the $7 million divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised. After Amber tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Camille famously pointed out, "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question."

Earlier, in May, Camille was speculated to be dating Johnny. However, as per Mashable India she had responded by laughing off the rumours.
Johnny and Amber got married in 2015. However, the marriage was short-lived. They split in May 2016 and Amber accused the actor of sexual abuse. Johnny denied the claims, and they divorced in August 2016.
 

