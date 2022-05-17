Johnny Depp's attorneys challenge Amber Heard on abuse claims

Splash

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Johnny Depp's attorneys challenge Amber Heard on abuse claims

Depp’s attorneys introduced photographs of Heard making public appearances on red carpets and “The James Corden Show” shortly after times that she said Depp had struck her with his hands, on which he usually wore heavy rings

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 11:27 am
Actor Amber Heard testifes in Courtroom. Photo: Reuters
Actor Amber Heard testifes in Courtroom. Photo: Reuters

Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp began their questioning of Amber Heard in the couple's defamation trial on Monday and challenged the "Aquaman" star's claims that she suffered physical abuse before and during their brief marriage.

Depp's attorneys introduced photographs of Heard making public appearances on red carpets and "The James Corden Show" shortly after times that she said Depp had struck her with his hands, on which he usually wore heavy rings.

The pictures shown to jurors appeared to reveal no injuries. Heard said the harm, which included what she thought was a broken nose, was not severe enough to be visible or was covered up by makeup.

Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom after lunch break. Photo: Reuters
Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom after lunch break. Photo: Reuters

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

At the start of cross-examination of Heard, an attorney for Depp asked Heard if she had abused Depp and was further harming him with false allegations.

"I could never hurt Johnny," Heard said.

Earlier, Heard told jurors that she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him. She said she realized the relationship was beyond repair after he threw a cell phone that hit her in the face.

"I knew I had to leave him," she said. "I knew I wouldn't survive it if I didn't.

"I made the decision to file for divorce," she added. "It was hard because I loved Johnny so much."

The pair wed in February 2015 and their divorce was finalized about two years later.

Depp has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship. He said she threw a vodka bottle at him in early 2015, severing the top of his right middle finger.

Actor Johnny Depp looks toward the courtroom gallery as they take a break in the courtroom. Photo: Reuters
Actor Johnny Depp looks toward the courtroom gallery as they take a break in the courtroom. Photo: Reuters

Heard said she did not cause the finger injury and said she only hit him to defend herself or her sister.

She also denied Depp's allegation that she had left feces in a bed at one of his homes following a fight on her birthday. A security guard had testified that Heard told him the feces were a "horrible practical joke."

Heard said she did not commit any prank that day, adding that she was "not in a pranking mood."

"I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my husband, with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave," she said.

The legal case centers on a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referencing him.

Depp, once among Hollywood's biggest stars, said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Heard's attorneys have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers filed the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

1h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

2h | Panorama
Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

2h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

3h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

14h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives