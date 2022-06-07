Johnny Depp turns into Willy Wonka for kids during dinner at Indian restaurant in UK

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Johnny Depp visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, the UK for dinner with his friends recently, days after winning the defamation case against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. The actor reportedly spent around $60,000 on the meal at Varanasi Restaurant. He was also accompanied by musician Jeff Beck. 

Taking to Instagram, the restaurant shared several videos and pictures of Johnny posing with the staff and also talking with the people. For the occasion, Johnny wore an off white shirt under a half-jacket, blue denims, a cap and black shoes.

 

In one of the videos, Johnny was seen placing his hands on his chest while talking to a woman inside the restaurant. He also shook hands with her. "It was a pleasure to have you @johnnydepp at @varanai.restaurants," was written on the video. In another clip of Johnny, recorded while he was seemingly leaving, the actor was seen hugging a young girl.

In one of the clips, he was also seen channelling his inner Willy Wonka for the children in the restaurant. The actor repeated the lines from his film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). He also shook hands, flashed the thumbs-up sign and placed his hand on his chest when people wished him a 'wonderful life'. Johnny also gave his fans a flying kiss while he exited the restaurant.

On Instagram, the restaurant also shared several pictures of Johnny posing with Jeff and the staff. It captioned the post, "The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Becks @jeffbeckofficial ! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant!" It also added the hashtags--Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck, celebrity, incredible experience, actor, guitarist, Varanasi Birmingham, and surprise among others.

As per TMZ, Johnny visited the restaurant on Sunday night with Jeff and 20 other friends. The restaurant was closed down for the public, as per the report. TMZ quoted Mohammed Hussain, joint's Operations Director, that the total bill was $60,000. Mohammed said that Johnny was extremely humble and they even chatted in his private office.

Recently, Johnny made an appearance during Jeff's show onstage at London's Royal Albert Hall. Addressing the crowd, Jeff, mentioning Johnny had said that "I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July." The duo was also spotted at a pub in Newcastle after Johnny's victory.

